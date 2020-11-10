Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE VPV opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

