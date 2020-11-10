Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
VGM stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.46.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
