Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

VGM stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

