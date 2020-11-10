iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Up 6.9%

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 393,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGE. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 101,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 39,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

