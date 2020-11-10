iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 112,540 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 99,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 186,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

