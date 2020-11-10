iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $203.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

