Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.99.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Gabelli began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.