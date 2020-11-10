Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JWEL. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.50 to C$42.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Get Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$39.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52-week low of C$23.42 and a 52-week high of C$46.01.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.