Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) versus Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) Financial Analysis

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Jason Industries and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19% Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jason Industries and Conversion Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 7.61 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jason Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jason Industries beats Conversion Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as an online direct-to-consumer marketing and telemedicine company worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men's; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software. The company sells its products through advertisements, and social media and e-commerce platforms, as well as retailers, wholesalers, and physician offices. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

