(JW.A) (NYSE:JW.A) Trading 7.2% Higher

(JW.A) (NYSE:JW.A)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $33.56. 256,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 368,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

JW.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut (JW.A) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded (JW.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.68.

(JW.A) (NYSE:JW.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.15 million. (JW.A) had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. (JW.A)’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

(JW.A) Company Profile (NYSE:JW.A)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

