Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$79.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$82.63.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) stock opened at C$58.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.90. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$25.67 and a 52 week high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.2925363 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

