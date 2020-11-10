Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 87,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

