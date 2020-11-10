Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.83.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $38.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

