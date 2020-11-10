LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Receives $5.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on LiveXLive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $1.99 on Friday. LiveXLive Media has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,384,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,429.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 71,651 shares of company stock valued at $193,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 50.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

