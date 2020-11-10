Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $51,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.58.

Shares of LULU opened at $326.96 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.57. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

