Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.58.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $326.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.57. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

