Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 13,212 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,083,000 after buying an additional 723,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,907,000 after purchasing an additional 305,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,530,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,337,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,232,000 after purchasing an additional 359,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.