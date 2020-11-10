Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 15,489 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

