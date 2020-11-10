Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,596 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of GE stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

