Mackay Shields LLC Has $11.08 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,946,000 after acquiring an additional 640,859 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after buying an additional 637,407 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,779,000 after buying an additional 511,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of CME Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $2,065,811. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

