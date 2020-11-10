Mackay Shields LLC Sells 13,051 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $230.42 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $243.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average is $194.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

