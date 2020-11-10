mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO)’s (MDF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$10.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of MDF opened at C$9.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.96. mdf commerce inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hélène Hallak sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,119. Also, insider Les Services de gestion Claude Roy Inc. sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,943,830 shares in the company, valued at C$12,634,895.

mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

