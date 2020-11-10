Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.96 million during the quarter. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

