Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 405,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.