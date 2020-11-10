Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.29

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

