MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 124.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 215.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

MetLife stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.