Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at B. Riley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $126.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.3685 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after buying an additional 93,970 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 44.8% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.