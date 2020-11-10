Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 25,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of The Walt Disney worth $194,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 724,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 350,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 222,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average of $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

