Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,725 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.14% of Invesco worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 328,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 130,999 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

