Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $5,660,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 31.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $286.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $305.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

