Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of State Street worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,751 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in State Street by 80.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4,464.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,314 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,639,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in State Street by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

STT stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

