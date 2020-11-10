Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $3.86 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 181,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,649,000 after buying an additional 2,665,835 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $354,814,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,738,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 184,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 40.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,159,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,900 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,649 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 94.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

