(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MOG.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded (MOG.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded (MOG.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of (MOG.A) in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of (MOG.A) stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.49. (MOG.A) has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $95.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. (MOG.A)’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

(MOG.A) Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

