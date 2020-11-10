Monero (XMR) Price Tops $116.80

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last week, Monero has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $1.53 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $116.80 or 0.00761086 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, Graviex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002241 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,753,676 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BitBay, Bittrex, SouthXchange, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, BTC Trade UA, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Crex24, Bithumb, Graviex, Livecoin, Liquid, Exmo, Upbit, Bitfinex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kraken, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, TradeOgre, B2BX, Braziliex, HitBTC, Mercatox, Exrates, Cryptomate, Binance, Bitbns, Coinut, Tux Exchange, Bitlish, Instant Bitex, Coinroom, BTC-Alpha, Ovis, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, OKEx, Nanex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

