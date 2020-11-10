NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCCGF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

