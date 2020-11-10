Needham & Company LLC Raises Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $52.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.