Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.81, but opened at $91.80. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 855 shares traded.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.95.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,076,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $73,817,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $21,194,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,079,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,854,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.76). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

