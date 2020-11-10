New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 60.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,301 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 63,382 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 927,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,705 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 664,143 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRZ. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Argus upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

