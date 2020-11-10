NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,886.78 and a current ratio of 1,712.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

