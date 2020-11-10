Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) Price Target Lowered to $1.15 at TD Securities

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $1.70 to $1.15 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NAK stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $390.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.96. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

