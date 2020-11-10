Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Given a C$36.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$36.25 price objective on Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of NVU.UN opened at C$36.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Northview Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$25.15 and a 1 year high of C$36.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.
Northview Apartment REIT Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.