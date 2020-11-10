Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Given a C$36.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$36.25 price objective on Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NVU.UN opened at C$36.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Northview Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$25.15 and a 1 year high of C$36.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

Northview Apartment REIT Company Profile

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

