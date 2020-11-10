Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Nutrien worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Nutrien by 43.8% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 430.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 46.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

NYSE:NTR opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

