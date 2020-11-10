Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of NVG stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.15.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
