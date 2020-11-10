Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

