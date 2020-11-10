Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

