Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $17.22.
About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund
