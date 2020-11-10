Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
NEA stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
