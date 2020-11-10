Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

NEA stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

