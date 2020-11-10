Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE:NCB opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

