Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 1st

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE NCA opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.