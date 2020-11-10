Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.