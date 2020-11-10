Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of JQC opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

