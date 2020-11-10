Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of JQC opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.74.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.