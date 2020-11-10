Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 1st

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE:NEV opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $15.90.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
