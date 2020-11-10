Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 1st

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NEV opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

