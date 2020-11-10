Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of JRO stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 128,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $1,063,696.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 167,915 shares of company stock worth $1,390,584 over the last 90 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

